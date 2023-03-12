Police confirm arrest of security guard over housemaid’s death

The police command in Lagos State has confirmed the arrest of a 24-year old security guard, Barnabas Job, over alleged murder of a 26-year old housemaid, Tereza Ekibi.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the housemaid was allegedly murdered in her bedroom by the suspect at same house they both worked as guard and maid in Lekki area of Lagos.

He said that a deep cut was discovered on the head of the deceased found in her bedroom, stressing that the motive of the suspect was yet unknown.

The image maker said that the cutlass used by the suspect was recovered with bloodstain on it.

Hundeyin said that the suspect, who confessed to the crime, had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, alongside the cutlass, where the Homicide Section of the department was investigating the matter.