Police confirm arrest of crypto billionaire Blord over alleged fraud, terrorism links

The police headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday disclosed that its operatives have arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Blord group of companies following suspicion of terrorism funding, cryptocurrency fraud, and aiding internet fraud.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement titled, “Alleged Fraud, Violation of CBN Act: Police Interrogates CEO Blord Group of Companies, Linus Williams.”

He said, “The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP, BLORD REAL ESTATE LTD, BLORD JETPAYE LIMITED, and BILLPOINT TECHNOLOGY.

“These offences include allegations bothering on crypto-currency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with CBN regulatory frameworks.

Also Read:

“We will do due diligence in our investigations.

“Our cyber space in Nigeria must be safe and secured by all means. We are committed to achieving that.”

Post Views: 2