Police confirm Abuja estate attack, identify attackers

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed an attack on a residential estate in Gwarinpa area of Abuja.

The spokesperson of the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development in the early hours of Monday.

Adeh, however, said contrary to initial reports, the attack was not carried out by terrorists but armed robbers.

She said: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media space alleging erroneously that bandits attacked an estate in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, and abducted residents.

“The Command wishes to set the records straight that on the 6th June, 2022, a distress call was received from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation.

“Operatives of the Command attached to Galadima Divisional Headquarters swiftly responded and upon arrival at the Estate, the robbers took to their heels.

“The gallant operatives however gave them a chase which led to them abandoning some items they had already stolen including some phones and laptops.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, however assures residents of the Command’s commitment to their safety and of swift response to all distress calls.

“In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”