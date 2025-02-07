Police confirm abduction of worshippers in Sokoto community

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of over 10 persons during the early morning (Subhi) Muslim prayers in the Bushe community of Sabon Birni Local Government Area located in the eastern senatorial district of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, who confirmed the incident, stated that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are actively working to rescue those abducted by the terrorists.

A local source informed Vanguard that suspected gunmen attacked the community in the early hours of Thursday, January 6, 2025, while residents were performing prayers at the mosque in Bushe town.

The attackers reportedly kidnapped over 10 worshippers, including the Imam of the mosque.

The source further stated that the gunmen had been harassing the community for some time despite the presence of security personnel in the area.

However, thanks to the timely intervention of security agents, led by Nigerian Army troops, the gunmen’s activities were curtailed.

A member of the state House of Assembly, representing the Sabon Birni B state constituency, also confirmed the attack.

The lawmaker reported that at least 10 individuals were abducted during the incident and commended the security agencies for their swift response.

