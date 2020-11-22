The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Philip Shekwo, by gunmen on Saturday.

Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

Longe said that the APC chairman was abducted from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia around 11pm on Saturday.

Longe said the police had been deployed to comb the various forests and flash points in the state to ensure the rescue of the APC chieftain.