Police confirm abduction of High Court Judge

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of Justice E .J. Umokoro in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The command’s Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, CSP Musa Mohammed, confirmed the kidnap of the Judge on Sunday.

Mohammed said: “Umokoro, a judge at Bayelsa State High Court was on Saturday evening abducted from his car at a fast food outlet at Ekeki area of Yenagoa.

“The command has deployed tactical teams and drones to trail and arrest the hoodlums.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the gunmen fired sporadically at the car park of the eatery before forcing the judge out of his vehicle and whisking him away in a waiting Toyota Hilux.

The judge had been waiting for his daughter, who had gone into the outlet to make some purchases.

