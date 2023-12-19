Police confirm abduction of High Court judge in Akwa Ibom 

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the abduction of a High Court Judge, Justice Joy Uwana and her driver in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the Judge was abducted on Monday, along with her driver.

Also, a police officer was killed in the attack which occurred on Uyo-Okobo road.

SP Odiko Macdon, Spokesman of the police command in the state confirmed the incident to NAN on Tuesday in Uyo.

He said that the police has commenced investigation to track the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the judge and her driver.1

Macdon said: “The Command has received that report, a very bad dastardly act indeed.

“We are on it and the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“We have been on it all day and we will spare no resources in ensuring that the needful is done to ensure that she reunites with her family.

“Our heart goes to the family of the deceased officer attached to the judge, who was brutally murdered.

“It is very unfortunate; this is not what Akwa Ibom is known for”.

He urged people in the state to go about their normal businesses, and assured that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to book.

Macdon said the police Command would continue to synergise with sister security agencies to ensure that the state remained peaceful.

Also Read:

He warned criminal elements in the state to relocate as the state is no more conducive for their heinous crimes.

“We enjoin the good people of Akwa Ibom to go about their lawful businesses,” the command spokesman added.