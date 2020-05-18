The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of Emmanuel Nwankwo, a businessman, from his residence in Makurdi.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi that the owner of Emchony Electricals was abducted by unknown gunmen on Saturday night.

Anene said that investigation into the matter was in progress with the view to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

Nwankwo’s neighbour, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the abductors stormed the victim’s house at about 8pm.

According to him, the gunmen shot sporadically into the air before whisking the businessman away to an unknown destination.

NAN.