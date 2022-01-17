Soldiers, Policeman, 13 others killed as bandits go on rampage in Kebbi

The Police Command in Kebbi on Monday said that 16 persons and not 50 were killed by yet to be identified gunmen in the attack on Dankade village on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some online media had reported that no fewer than 50 people were killed during the attack on Dankade village in Danko/Wsaagu Local Government Area of Kebbi..

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, who confirmed the figure in a telephone interview with NAN in Birnin Kebbi said that 16 people including a policeman and two soldiers were killed in the attack.

He said,” The incident happened on Friday around 3.00 p.m.as the bandits coming from Zamfara State invaded the Dankade village and killed 13 civilians, one police officer and two soldiers.

“On hearing of the invasion, the police patrol teams mobilised to the village and engaged them in a gun duel resulting in the loss of one of our police officers and two army personnel.

“Thirteen civilians were killed and we also eliminated unknown number of bandits in the duel.”

Abubakar said that the bandits also set some houses ablaze.

He said that investigation had commenced and called on the general public to assist the command with relevant information to facilitate the arrest of the bandits.

The police spokesman said that the police with the support of public would evolve strategies to prevent the recurrence of such attack.