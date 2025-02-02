Police confirm 10 dead as gunmen attack Ebonyi community

The Police in Ebonyi have confirmed 10 persons dead in an attack launched by suspected gunmen at Amagu village in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state,

The spokesman of the command, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident on Sunday in Abakaliki while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ukandu said that the attack occurred on Sunday morning.

Also Read:

“Several houses were also burnt selectively in the area and other properties destroyed.

“Upon receipt of the information, we drafted police operatives to the area.

”We are currently investigating the incident while normalcy has returned to the area,” he said.

Post Views: 5