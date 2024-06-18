Police condemn killing of vigilante, two others in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has condemned the killing of a vigilante commander and two others as well as the abduction of one person by unidentified gunmen in Nnewi Hotel on Monday.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Ikechukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Onitsha, said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, had ordered an immediate manhunt for the fleeing armed men.

Ikenga said that the gunmen operated in a red Highlander SUV and abducted a resident in Nnewi at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

He said that the police trailed the gunmen to Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state where they engaged security operatives in a gun battle.

Ikenga said that during the gun duel, one of the security operatives was fatally hit by a bullet from the hoodlums.

“In an attempt to escape the scene, the bullet also fatally struck two innocent passersby in the area.

“The police response team at the scene recovered the bodies of the victims and took them to the hospital.

“Regrettably, three of the victims, including a 22-year-old lady, were confirmed dead by the doctors on duty, while two others are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the commissioner of police condemned the killing in strong terms, describing the killers as cowards who had murdered sleep.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and vowed to get justice for the heroic act of the murdered vigilante operative and innocent bystanders at the scene.

The police commissioner also called on members of the public, especially eyewitnesses, to assist the police with information on the ongoing operation.