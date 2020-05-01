The Delta State Police Command says investigation has commenced into the alleged killing of a Soldier in the Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Inuwa, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

Inuwa said: “Investigation is going on to unravel the true cause of the killing.

“Leaders of the sister security agencies have intervened in the matter.

“Both the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army are Nigerian security forces.

“Government will investigate and carry out punishment on the guilty party.”

A policeman in Bomadi community allegedly shot a Soldier to death at about noon on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Bomadi Local Government Council, Williams Angadi, has appealed to security agencies to exercise restraint and allow government to resolve the matter.