Police Command recovers 109 anti-aircraft ammunition, others

The Katsina State Police Command has said it recovered no less than 109 Anti-Aircraft Ammunition and other items from bandits between January and December 2021 in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Gambo Isa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Isa, who spoke in Katsina, said 999 suspects were arrested across the state, while 109 anti-aircraft ammunition and four GPMG were recovered during the period under review.

He said: “Also, 44 AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, one G3 rifle, 20 locally-made guns and 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition used by AK-47 rifle, 1,243 domestic animals, which consist of 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and one donkey, were equally recovered from hoodlums.

“A total of 999 suspects were arrested in connection with 608 reported cases, out of which 874 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of Law in the state.

“Also, a total of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested, 145 suspects charged to court, while 12 suspects are undergoing investigation.

“Equally, 65 suspected kidnappers were arrested, 63 charged to court, while two are still under investigation.

“We succeeded in arresting 244 suspected cattle rustlers, of which 230 suspects had been charged to court, while 14 are under investigation.”

Isa noted that in the course of the campaign, 38 bandits were neutralised in various gun battles, while five police officers lost their lives.

According to him, 246 suspects were arrested in 195 reported cases of rape and unnatural offences, with 63 victims rescued in four reported cases of human trafficking and transferred to National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking office in Kano State.

The spokesperson explained that the command rescued 215 kidnapped victims, while 20 suspected stolen vehicles and 18 motorcycles were recovered during the period under review.