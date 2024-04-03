Police comb suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, on Monday, combed suspected kidnappers’ hideouts and routes in the hills and bushes surrounding Apo-resettlement in Abuja.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement partly read, “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, led by the Commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, himself, stormed the hills and thick bushes surrounding Zone A and B of Apo-resettlement and its environs, on April 1, 2024, at about 11 am, to emplace some security measures in the area, as it is perceived to be kidnappers routes and criminal hideouts.

“The clearance operation involved burning of illegal structures and bushes surrounding the hills and the proactive deployment of police operatives for surveillance patrol, as the entry and exit routes to the hills have been adequately manned.”

Also Read:

Further in the statement, the commissioner enjoined the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police promptly.