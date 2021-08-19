Police clamp down on traffic offenders in Lagos, impound 76 motorcycles

Following the resolve to enforce traffic laws with particular focus on those driving against traffic or operating in areas prohibited for motorcycles (okada) and constituting nuisance in Lagos, the Lagos State police command in a special operation which began on 11th August, 2021, has impounded a total of 76 motorcycles on the Eko Bridge, Apongbon Bridge, Alaka Bridge intersection and other areas.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that all the impounded motorcycles should be taken to the Lagos State Taskforce for further necessary actions.

He has also warned all motorcyclists and motorists with unbridled penchant for violating traffic laws with impunity to desist or risk arrest, adding that the special operation would continue until sanity is restored on Lagos roads.