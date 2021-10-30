Police, NSCDC give details on reported killing of 20 operatives by bandits

Bandits killed three security personnel in a gun duel in Zamfara State on Wednesday, police said in Gusau on Saturday.

The Police command’s spokesman in Zamfara State, SP Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement that the gun battle held between the bandits and operatives of a joint Police/Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps patrol team on Kaura Namoda/Shinkafi Road.

Shehu said the police lost one officer, while the NSCDC lost two personnel to the battle.

He said: “The attention of the Police Command in Zamfara has been drawn to misleading reports published by an online medium.

“The report stated that no fewer than 20 operatives of Nigerian security agencies were butchered in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“It said the bodies were set ablaze by bandits operating in the state.

“The Command wishes to state that the report was inaccurate and was an attempt to create fear and panic in the minds of citizens.

“What happened was that on October 28, joint Police/Civil Defence operatives deployed along Kaura Namoda–Shinkafi Road to stem the tide of banditry, kidnapping and other crimes were ambushed by suspected bandits who came in a large number.

“The operatives who were always at alert engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel that lasted for hours.

“Some of the assailants were neutralised while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, a police operative and two Civil Defence personnel paid the supreme price and their corpses were evacuated and buried accordingly.

“In view of the above, the Command urges members of the public to ignore the outrageous number reported by the online medium and continue to be security conscious while going about their legitimate businesses.”

The NSCDC said in a separate statement, however: “Joint security operatives at Hawan Bakwai Walele had an intensive attack by bandits at noon on October 28.

“The bandits, numbering about 150, had heavy weaponry and engaged operatives in exchange of fire.’’

NSCDC spokesman, Ikhor Oche, noted in the statement that the team of the joint security forces was overpowered even after it got reinforcement.

Oche said: “All the same, one of the NSCDC personnel, a driver, was killed while other officers had to run for cover.

“The bandits set the vehicle ablaze along with corpse of the personnel, and while returning to Shinkafi, one personnel also got missing.

“During NSCDC’s search, the missing person was found dead and right now, his corpse is on its way to Maru, his hometown.

“This brings to two, the number of NSCDC personnel that died in the attack.

“I cannot ascertain the extent of what happened to men of the other security agency, but it equally recorded losses.”