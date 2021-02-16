A 25-year-old employee, Godswill Onuoha, charged with theft of five cell phones valued at N328,000, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who lives at Abule-Egba, Lagos, is being tried for stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Ajayi, said the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 10, 2020, at Surulere Road, Ogba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole the phones belonging to his employer, Jumai Nigeria Limited.

“He stole four Infinix hot 10 phones and one Samsung 55 PRO.

“He was caught by the Closed Circuit Television stealing the phones at the pick-up station and was handed over to the Police,’’ Ajayi told the court.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes a three-year jail term for an offender.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.S. Odusanya, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Odusanya further ruled that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

She adjourned the case until March 9, for hearing.