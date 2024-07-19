Police caution Nigerians against buying, receiving stolen items

The Force Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday issued a warning to Nigerians against buying, collecting, or keeping stolen items.

Adejobi, in a post on X.com, referenced Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act, which states that anyone who receives stolen goods, knowing they were obtained through felony or misdemeanour, is guilty of a felony.

According to the FPRO, receiving stolen property is a criminal offence and can lead to prison time.

He advised people to be cautious and not receive, keep, or buy items unless they are sure of their sources.

He wrote: “Receiving stolen property is a criminal offence. Don’t receive for, keep or buy items you are not sure of their sources. Such could be dangerous and land someone in prison. See sec 427 of the criminal code.”

Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act, states that “Any person who receives anything which has been obtained by means of any act constituting a felony or misdemeanour, or by means of any act done at a place not in Nigeria, which if it had been done in Nigeria would have constituted a felony or misdemeanour, and which is an offence under the laws in force in the place where it was done, knowing the same to have been so obtained, is guilty of a felony.

“If the offence by means of which the thing was obtained is a felony, the offender is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years, except in the case in which the thing so obtained was postal matter, or any chattel, money or valuable security contained therein, in which case the offender is liable to imprisonment for life.

“In any other case, the offender is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

“For the purpose of proving the receipt of anything, it is sufficient to show that the accused person has, either alone or jointly with some other person, had the thing in his possession, or has aided in concealing it or disposing of it.”

