The Benue State Police Command on Friday cautioned against increased human activities around River Benue, especially by children.

The warning was contained in a press statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, in Makurdi.

The statement further stated that the command was worried over the increased human activities around the banks of the river, especially children who are seen fetching water, fishing and swimming.

It said: “In view of the above, it has become imperative to take proactive measures to prevent people from drowning within this period.

“Parents and guardians are advised to restrict their children/wards from loitering around the river banks and people travelling through the waterways are advised to use safety gadgets and sail carefully to avoid mishap.

“Let me use this medium to appreciate people living and working around the river banks for the usual support to marine police officers in times of need and urge them to continue to caution people who come around the river but are ignorant of the dangers of water.”