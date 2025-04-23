Police caution against circulation of old videos aimed at undermining public trust

The Nigeria Police Force has expressed deep worries over the resurfacing and circulation of old videos on social media, warning that the trend threatens national security and undermines public trust in the Force.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, the Police described the trend as “mischief aimed at portraying the NPF in bad light”.

It thereby cautioned the public against spreading falsehoods that could incite fear and discredit law enforcement efforts.

“The NPF is currently working hard to build trust and confidence of the people, but this trend of reposting old videos portraying the present NPF negatively and spreading falsehood against the NPF have serious implications to internal security,” Adejobi said.

The Police highlighted two specific videos currently in circulation.

One involves a Police Mobile Force officer allegedly complaining about poor conditions while on duty in Yobe State.

The NPF clarified that the video is several years old and that the concerns raised had been addressed through administrative measures.

“The recirculation of this video at this time is a deliberate attempt to bring the institution into disrepute and create panic in the minds of average Nigerians,” the Force stated.

Another video features an officer from the Counter Terrorism Unit allegedly claiming that banditry is politically motivated and that officers are sent to combat zones without adequate ammunition.

The Police said the matter had been investigated and the claims were found to be false.

“Upon conclusion of investigation, disciplinary actions were meted against the erring officers for raising false alarm.

“The NPF categorically refutes and distances itself from the content of this video as it does not conform with the realities in the present Police Force,” the statement added.

Reacting, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, urged Nigerians to be wary of “the deliberate spread of falsehood to create tension amongst citizens, and ridicule the Police institution.”

He also warned individuals circulating misleading content.

He said, “Mischief makers must desist from such acts, as it undermines public confidence in our national security institutions.”

The Police assured the public that steps are being taken to improve officer welfare and operational efficiency, countering the negative narratives in the outdated videos.

“The IGP assures the general public of the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership to proactively combatting all forms of crime and criminality across the country,” the statement concluded.

