The Anambra State Police Command has busted a robbery syndicate that specialises in hijacking of cement trucks.

This was disclosed by the Command in a statement by its spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, on Monday.

Mohammed said at about 5:30am on March 26, 2020, there was a report that a Howo truck with Registration number AAA 715 YA, loaded with 900 bags of Cement belonging to BUA Cement Company, Okpella, was snatched by a robbery syndicate at Uromi village in Edo State, and the truck was diverted towards Anambra State by the suspects after allegedly inflicting deep machete cuts on the driver, leaving him unconscious.

Following the report, Mohammed said Police Operatives attached to Head Bridge Division in conjunction with the Command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad quickly mobilised to Onitsha Head Bridge and intercepted the truck, leading to the arrest of the all male gang made up of Anayo Ulugha, 26, from Orlu in Imo State; Omoke Chigozie, 28, of Orlu in Imo State; and Joseph Agu, 24, of Omuma, Imo State.

He said the suspects voluntarily confessed to have snatched the truck same day at about 4:30am and was heading to Imo State before they were intercepted.

Consequently, the suspects further led Police detectives to Orlu in Imo State, where their gang leader, Chinonso Onuigbo, 44, of Orlu in Imo State, was also arrested.

It would be recalled that similar incident took place few months ago on Onitsha-Owerri Road in Anambra State before the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, ordered for intensive patrols along that axis, thereby forcing the syndicate to flee the State because of tight security measures put in place by the Command.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included the snatched truck, 900 bags of cement and a machete, which they allegedly used to attack the truck driver.

Mohammed said the case was under investigation, after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.