Police bust kidnapper’s hideouts in Delta, recover arms

The Delta State Police Command says its operatives of the CP-Special Assignment team have busted the hideouts of some suspected kidnappers in the state, while a suspected kidnapper was nabbed with one AK-47 rifle, guns and 13 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition were recovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a press statement released on Tuesday.

The statement noted that on March 26, 2025, the operatives, led by the team’s commander, ASP Julius Robinson, during the trail of some suspected kidnappers, extended their investigation to Rivers State.

The team trailed a fleeing suspected kidnapper named Chedeye Mohammed, and eventually arrested him.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to a bush after a trailer park in River State where they hid their weapons”, the police statement read.

It added that one AK-47 rifle loaded with 13 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from the suspect.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his members usually kidnap in Ughelli, Agbarho, and other parts of the state and hide in Rivers State.

The PPRO stated that efforts to arrest the other gang members are ongoing.

In another development, acting on credible information, the operatives arrested some suspected armed robbers, gun runners and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun, one Baretta pistol and ammunition.

Edafe stated that the team embarked on a sting operation in Anyigba town, Kogi State from where they effected the arrest of three suspects named Zakari Mohammed aged 31 years of Olugbujo community; Ibrahim Mumuni (29) of Anyangba town, and Mohammed Hamisu (25) of Anyigba town, all in the Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A search warrant was executed at their residence, during which an AK-47 rifle and one automatic pump action gun were recovered.

On the same date, operatives acting on the statement made by the suspect, arrested another suspect named Samaila Mohammed (35), of Udo community, Dekina LGA and recovered a Baretta pistol loaded with three rounds of live ammunition and cartridges.

The suspects are presently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Also, the operatives of the CP-SAT, acting on intelligence, nabbed a suspect who sells ammunition to suspected kidnappers, and recovered 82 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition from the suspect.

“On March 25, 2025 at about 1820hrs, the operatives, acting on intelligence, embarked on a covert operation at Olomoro community in Isoko South LGA and arrested one Emu Lucky (35), a native of Igbide community and during search of his premises, the operatives recovered eighty-two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was working with one Mohammed Bello, a suspected kidnapper already in custody. Mohammed Bello acts as a middleman between the suspected gun runner and other suspected kidnappers.

“The suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement disclosed.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has promised Deltans that, “this tempo will be sustained” adding that the command will ensure that the mandate given to him by the Inspector General of Police, which is to ensure that all Deltans and residents in the state sleep with their two eyes close will be delivered.

The CP, however, solicited more partnership and cooperation from the entire people of the state.

