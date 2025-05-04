Police bust counterfeit herbicide factory, arrest four in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command says it has apprehended four individuals involved in the production of counterfeit herbicides in Inkil, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

The Command’s spokesman, CSP Ahmed Wakil, made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said that the operation, based on credible intelligence, was conducted on May 3, around 1:30pm by detectives from the Command’s Monitoring Unit.

“The suspects were caught in the act at a residential property in the Unguwan Liman area, where authorities believed the illicit activity had been ongoing,” he said.

Wakil said the operation led to the seizure of a significant cache of counterfeit materials and equipment, including 26 cartons labeled “Force Up, an empty carton of “Gobora”.

Others are two drums filled with suspicious liquid, 100 empty one-litre “Force Up” containers and sealing tapes, scissors, glue, leather materials, charcoal, and welding tools.

“During interrogation, the suspects implicated a 36-year-old resident of Fadaman Mada, as the ringleader behind the illegal operation.

“He was swiftly tracked and apprehended,” Wakil said

He said that the suspects are in custody as investigations continue to uncover the extent of the counterfeit production and dismantle the network responsible.

Wakil reassured members of the public of the command’s commitment to eradicating criminal enterprises that threaten public safety and consumer trust.

