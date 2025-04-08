Police bust baby factory in Lagos, rescue children, victims

The Lagos State Police Command has busted a baby factory, arrested three suspects and rescued three children and the victims.

Command spokesperson and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this when he briefed newsmen.

At the briefing in Lagos on Monday, Hundeyin said that the police got a tip-off on the illegal activity of the suspects.

He said: “On April 5, at 2pm, a credible intel was received that there was a baby factory at Afurugbin in the Ijegun area of the state.

“Based on the report, detectives of the command were quickly mobilised to the scene.

“The suspects ages 18, 24 and 35 were immediately apprehended.”

The image maker said that six victims between the ages of 22 and 26 were rescued.

Hundeyin added that three children aged seven, five and two, held in captivity, were also rescued.

The spokesperson said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have abducted their victims in different areas of the state for the purpose of running a baby factory.

According to Hundeyin, an investigation is in progress.

