Police bust armed robbery gang, recover lethal weapons, tricycles

Operatives of Ogbaru Division of the Anambra State Police Command have smashed a notorious armed robbery gang that has been tormenting members of the public in Okpoko, Obosi, Atani, Oba and environ for several months now.

Spokesman of the Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said this was achieved by the collaboration with vigilantes in the area.

Tochukwu said: “One Jekwu, a notorious gangster and leader of the gang was arrested on the 11th of July, 2023.

“After interrogation, clues he provided were followed up and surveillance mounted on other members of the gang which culminated in the arrest of another member as he attempted to evacuate the gang’s arms from Jekwu’s hideout.

“One Pump Action Semi-Automatic Gun and two locally made Pistols were recovered while the second gang member was also taken into custody.

“Further interrogation led to the recovery of five Stolen Tricycles from the gang.

“Registration numbers of the recovered tricycles are as follows, NSH 156 VU, NNE 622 UW, NSH 203 VU, UKP 349 UV, and UML 359 WV.”

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending various vigilante groups that partnered with the police to provide quality security for people of Anambra State, called on owners of the recovered tricycles to come forward with proof of ownership to collect their property.