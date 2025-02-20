Police bust armed cult gang, arrest three in Akwa Ibom 

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have dismantled a syndicate of armed cultists specialising in kidnapping, robbery and other violent crimes, arresting three suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Timfon John, told journalists in Uyo that intensified crackdown on criminal elements followed intelligence volunteered by residents, including a retired military officer

She explained, “The tip-off led to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers and cultists in Akpautong Village, in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area,” adding that “dangerous weapons and stolen items were also recovered during the operation.”

“On February 17, 2025, at about 07:20 hours, a retired Staff Sergeant of the Nigerian Army (name withheld), reported that he was awakened by the sound of gunfire at 01:20 hours. Stepping out, he saw one Kingsley Samuel, alias “Bobby”, leading a group of armed men.

“His son, Daniel Monday Dan, later identified the suspects as Saviour Ime Philip, alias “Ibia”; Benjamin Joseph Asuquo, alias “Big Guy”; Simon Monday Ekong, and others who can be identified upon sight. The gang broke into his son’s room, held him at gunpoint, and stole ₦100,000.

“Similarly, on February 16, 2025, at about 19:45 hours, a man (name withheld ) of Akpambiet Village, Edo community, reported that while attending a ceremony in Akpautong Village, he was attacked and dragged to a secluded area by Kingsley Samuel, alias “Bobby” and his gang on a false claim that he owed their friend money.

“The armed suspects forced him to withdraw ₦206,000 via a POS at gunpoint and further extorted ₦10,000 in cash.

“Acting on credible intelligence, an eye-led surveillance team swiftly intercepted the fleeing criminals as they attempted to escape on a tricycle and motorcycles. Three suspects were arrested, while others managed to escape,” she recalled.

Two cut-to-size shotguns, eight machetes, one tricycle, one motorcycle, one generator, assorted charms, various food items and one television set, she said, were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects, the PPRO added, are believed to be part of a notorious gang of cultists and armed robbers that have been terrorising neighbouring LGAs, assuring efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare has reaffirmed the command’s relentless commitment to fishing out criminal gangs and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He further assured residents that the fight against crime will continue with full force.

