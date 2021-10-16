Police burst three-man dangerous gang in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command in has arrested three members of a dangerous gang alleged to have been involved in several cases of violent crimes in the past.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, announced the arrest of the suspects on Friday.

Ikenga said the suspects were alleged to have been among criminals terrorising parts of the state.

He stated that some of the alleged crimes they had perpetrated included armed robbery, arson, as well as unlawful possession and proliferation of illegal weapons.

Ikenga gave the identities of the suspects as: Nnaji Ifeanyi, 29; Ummuna Osita, 32; and Egwuenu Somadina, 17.

He said they were apprehended in the early hours of Thursday in Ogwuaniocha, Gbaru Local Government Area of the state.

According to him: “This feat followed the ongoing efforts aimed at implementing a robust security action plan by CP Echeng Echeng.

“This is to tackle all forms of crime and criminality in Anambra. Hence, operatives at about 5am on Thursday arrested three suspects for allegedly belonging to a notorious criminal gang.

“The gang, known as the Lion Squad, is alleged to have been terrorising Ogwuaniocha Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State.

“The Command had recovered one locally-fabricated-single barrel gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge, charms and a red beret and substances suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects.”

Ikenga said the suspects, who were arrested during a follow-up on cases of violent crimes, were already helping the Police in their investigations.

The police spokesperson said the suspects would be charged to court after thorough investigations.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to enforce and implement security measures to make Anambra State safe for all lawful residents.

Ikenga also assured the public that the command would continue to work with the communities to rid them of criminal elements.

