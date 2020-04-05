Police burst armed robbery syndicate terrorising Anambra residents

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command on March 31, 2020 made a major breakthrough in the reported cases of incessant blockage of Isiagwu Road in Awka area of the state by a three-man gang of armed robbers.

They arrested the men behind the crime, who had been terrorising users of the major road once it is dark.

Their modus operandi was to block the road once dark.

However, at about 11:15pm on March 31, 2020, following several complaints, operatives of the Command’s Operation Puff-Adder and Special Anti Robbery Squad, while acting on intelligence, arrested an all-male gang of Ikechukwu Ani, 27, of Nkwelle, Awka; Ifeanyi Wisdom, 26, of Nkwelle Village, Awka; and Daniel Obaru, 28, of Emma Nnaemeka Street, Umudioka, Awka.

The spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed, said the trio at about 7:45pm of same date allegedly waylaid and robbed one Uyana Ikechukwu of N45,000 and other valuables at gunpoint.

The Superintendent of Police said exhibits recovered in their possession included two motorcycles, one tricycle, a machete, one locally made shotgun and N45,000 snatched from Ikechukwu.

Mohammed said the suspects had confessed to the crime.

He said the Command’s Commissioner, John Abang, has reassured the people of the state that he would continue to make Anambra State unbearable for criminal elements until they repent or relocate from the State.