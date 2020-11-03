The Rivers Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the alleged acts of brutality and violation of fundamental human rights by the Nigeria Police, says it has commenced collection of memoranda.

The commission’s chairman, retired Justice Chukwunenye Uriri and Secretary, Dr George Nwaeke, said affected persons, the general public, corporate bodies, ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies, parastatals, groups and individuals were expected to come forward.

“Memoranda are to be submitted on alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Federal-Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Fifteen hard copies, one soft copy on CD or flash drive of the memoranda and addressed to the commission should be sent to the secretariat,” the statement said.

It said the commission’s secretariat was at Room 303, 3rd Floor, Wing A, Point Block, State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the memoranda must be received by the commission on or before November 16, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.