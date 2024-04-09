Police board invites specialist applicants for practical tests, medical screening

The Police Recruitment Board has invited specialist applicants for practical tests/medical screening in the ongoing recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Tuesday, Ani said the tests will run concurrently with the medical screening of both General Duty applicants and Specialists, which had earlier been scheduled to start on April 16, 2024 and last for two weeks.

Applicants are expected to be tested in various fields, which include band, carpentry, communication, driving, electrical, information technology, masonry and marine technology.

Other fields include mechanic, medical assistants, painting, plumbing, tiling, printing, welding and veterinary.

The practical tests have been scheduled to hold at 20 locations, which are the 17 Zonal Command Headquarters and Kaduna, Yobe and Zamfara State Command Headquarters.

Specialist applicants from these states are to do their practical tests in their respective states of origin.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, said the Commission is desirous of returning the Nigeria Police Force to its glorious past when its specialists were the best you can get anywhere and when the Force handled most of its ancillary services by itself.

Dr. Arase noted that the Police Force then had seasoned mechanics that handled repairs of its vehicles, masons that built police barracks, engineers who were into road construction and tailors who sewed police uniforms.

He said the practical tests for the Specialist applicants will be meticulously handled to ensure that the best hands are selected.

He further commended the Recruitment Board for their industry and commitment to this noble national assignment, adding that their selfless service will not go unnoticed.