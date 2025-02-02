Police begin third-party motor vehicle insurance enforcement in FCT

The Federal capital Territory Police Command said it has commenced the enforcement of the mandatory third-party motor vehicle insurance in the FCT.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT and a Superintendent of Police, Josephine Adeh, confirmed this.

The statement on Sunday in Abuja said the enforcement followed the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the IG had on January 10 announced that the enforcement of third-party insurance for vehicle owners nationwide would begin on February 1.

The IG made the announcement when he received Olusegun Omosehin, the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission.

Adeh said vehicle owners in the FCT were required to possess a valid third-party insurance policy before operating on public roads and urged those without insurance to get insured immediately to avoid penalties.

According to her, the insurance is a mandatory policy designed to protect road users from financial losses due to accidents.

She said the insurance policy covers damage caused to another person’s vehicle, property, or bodily injury resulting from an accident involving the insured vehicle.

Adeh said the policy was to ensure that accident victims were given necessary compensation and reduction of financial burden on vehicle owners.

She said non-compliance would attract strict consequences, adding that the enforcement was part of efforts to ensure adherence to road safety regulations and protection of road users.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Olatunji Disu had directed officers assigned to carry out the enforcement to be professional, courteous and firm in the discharge of their duties.

She said the CP warned the officers against any form of harassment or extortion of motorists and urged the public to cooperate with the police.

Adeh urged residents to report suspicious activities to the command through its emergency lines on 08061581938 or 08032003913.

