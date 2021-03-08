The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the second phase of the nationwide registration and capturing of retired Police Officers in the ongoing enrolment of retirees into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

This was announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, in a statement on Monday.

Mba said the exercise is scheduled to commence on March 15, 2021.

He said it was aimed at ensuring that no retired police officer, including his/her spouse, anywhere in the country, irrespective of rank on retirement, is left out from having full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization Code-073.

The exercise shall be in three batches and will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country.

All retired police officers, each with a spouse, who were not captured during the first phase of the exercise, are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them (in their States of resident) with their Letter of Retirement and Retiree’s ID Card.

Mba said the nationwide registration/capturing exercise is scheduled as follows:

BATCH 1 – (Monday, 15th March, 2021 – Thursday, 18th March, 2021) will cover South-East States (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo) and South-South States (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers)

BATCH 2 – (Monday, 22nd March, 2021 – Thursday, 25th March, 2021) will cover North-Central States (Benue, FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau) and South-West States (Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo)

BATCH 3 – (Monday, 12th April, 2021 – Thursday, 15th April, 2021) will cover North-East States (Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe) and North-West States (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara)

The FPRO said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, noted that the Force is passionate about the welfare of its personnel in retirement.

Adamu assured that the Police leadership will continue to do all within its powers in collaboration with relevant State Actors and Institutions to address all pending issues surrounding the general welfare of “our esteemed senior citizens who undoubtedly dedicated their youthful days and energy to the service of the nation”.

Mba said the IGP further noted that the registration and services provided “under this scheme is absolutely at no cost and without any form of deduction whatsoever from retirees’ monthly pension”.

He therefore enjoined all retired Police Officers who are yet to be captured in the scheme to take optimum advantage of the second phase exercise, which will avail them with affordable healthcare services in retirement.