Police begin refresher training in Sokoto to enhance discipline, professionalism

The Sokoto State Police Command has launched an in-house refresher training programme for its officers in a bid to enhance professionalism, discipline, and efficient service delivery.

The initiative, which aligns with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, began on Monday, April 22, 2025.

It forms part of ongoing efforts to build a more reoriented and efficient police force.

This was according to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Command Auditorium along Gwandu Road, Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, emphasised the importance of the training in enhancing officers’ professional conduct.

Musa, represented by the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said, “The training sessions are structured to cover key aspects of modern policing, including ethics, public civility, and emotional control in challenging situations.

“These focus areas reflect the Inspector-General’s renewed commitment to repositioning the Nigeria Police Force in line with global standards.

“The Command remains fully committed to the continuous development of its personnel to ensure effective and people-centred policing.”

He added that the refresher course would continue in phases, with more sessions planned to ensure all officers benefit from the programme.

