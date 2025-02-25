Police begin recruitment medical screening

The Zonal Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, has announced the start of medical screening for constables as part of the police recruitment process.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer, CSP Umma Ayuba, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ayuba confirmed that the medical screening would begin on Wednesday

The police recruitment medical screening for constables will take place nationwide from February 26 to March 12.

Prospective candidates from Lagos and Ogun States should note that the screening will be held at Police College, Ikeja.

Also Read:

Candidates are advised to visit the recruitment portal at https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to verify their status, date, time, and other requirements.

Applicants must appear in a clean white T-shirt and shorts, bringing their national identity card, medical examination slip, and all necessary documents.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 2, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, wished all candidates success in the screening process.

Fayoade also reminded candidates that the screening exercise is free of charge and warned them not to make any payments to anyone.

Post Views: 1