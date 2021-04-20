The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has begun investigation into the viral video of a mob action on the social media suggesting that some persons were being mobbed over suspicion that abducted a woman and her child at Wuse 2, Abuja.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, in a statement on Tuesday.

Yusuf said contrary to the speculation, preliminary investigation revealed that it was an incident of one chance robbery involving the two suspects in the video, who attempted to defraud their victim in a painted taxi with registration number KUJ 959 AQ.

However, Police Operatives from Wuse Division swiftly moved to scene upon receiving the information.

Unfortunately, due to mob action, one of the suspects was burnt to death, while the other suspect is currently receiving medical attention.

Yusuf said the Command’s Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, has ordered discreet investigation into the incident and appealed to members of the public to shun jungle justice.