Police begin probe of ‘beating to death’ of tailoring apprentice

The Lagos State Police Command has begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of a 22-year-old male tailoring apprentice, Hakeem Mujib.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hundeyin, on Monday, said the command got information about the incident on Sunday night, but no arrest had been made in connection with it.

He said the command was on the trail of those suspected to be responsible for the death, assuring Lagosians that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation.

NAN reports that there were different accounts of why the young man was allegedly beaten to death by some suspected tailors.

Some said that the apprentice was beaten to death over alleged theft, while others claimed he was killed for being a spy at Obadina area of Lagos Island.

The apprentice was alleged to have gone to a two-storey building on Obadina Street, off Obe Street, Lagos Island, to rest with his friend called Kehinde around 2am while returning from an errand on which he was sent by his boss.

According to the account, he was mistakenly taken for a robbery spy and beaten to death by yet to be identified persons before help could come.