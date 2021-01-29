The Imo State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into Monday’s alleged murder of two persons in Owerri, including a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

The command’s spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the command got the report about the incident and had initiated investigation into it.

Speaking on the incident in an interview with newsmen on Thursday, the polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Ever Nwosu, said Stephen Okonye, a lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, was allegedly shot to death by gunmen in the state capital.

Nwosu said Okonye was killed along with his friend, one Chimaobi Nwako, who was a member of Rain of Life Bible Church, Owerri, where Okonye also served as an Assistant Pastor.

NAN learnt that Okonye hailed from Delta State, while Nwako hailed from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

“It is a very sad development and we are already investigating the circumstances surrounding the death,” Nwosu said.

It was learnt that the deceased and a student of the polytechnic, who pleaded anonymity, were returning from a church programme when they were attacked at Naze Junction, Owerri.

Nwako, who reportedly sustained severe bullet wounds in his stomach, died on Tuesday, while the student was treated and discharged on Thursday.

The Commander of the 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Air Force, Group Captain Elisha Bindul, whose office is close to the scene of the incident, said they discovered the lecturer’s body in a Lexus car a few moments after the sound of gunshots.

Bindul said: “It was about 8pm on Monday when we heard the sound of gunshots.

“We got to the scene a few minutes later but the assailants took advantage of a traffic jam to attack their victims and escape.

“We alerted the police, who are currently on top of the situation.”

Bindul urged residents of the area to go about their normal businesses without fear.