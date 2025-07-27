Police begin probe into death of ex-ONICCIMA President

The Anambra State Police Command said it has commenced full investigations on the circumstances surrounding the death of Okechukwu Akaneme, former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Saturday to newsmen.

Ikenga stated that the command was aware of a disturbing narrative currently circulating across public social media platforms concerning the death of Akaneme.

He said that Akaneme was a respected figure in Onitsha business community and former president of the Onitsha chamber of commerce.

According to him, Akaneme allegedly sustained life-threatening injuries following an enforcement operation purportedly carried out by personnel of the Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) and allegedly accompanied by armed police officers, on October 11, 2024.

He added: “It was further alleged that this operation, in the course of enforcing waste management compliance, resulted in Akaneme suffering spinal injuries from which he never fully recovered, ultimately leading to his reported demise on July 10.

“The command expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Mr Akaneme and recognises his significant contributions to the state’s socio-economic development.”

Ikenga explained that in response to the allegations, the command acknowledged that an internal inquiry was previously initiated surrounding the circumstances of the injury sustained by Akaneme in October 2024.

He further revealed that preliminary findings at the time suggested that the actions of some individuals involved in the said enforcement operation fell outside the standard operating procedures of law enforcement personnel.

He, however, disclosed that with the unfortunate passing of Akaneme, the command has considered the matter reopened.

He hinted that the Commissioner of Police had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka to immediately review the case file and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the events of October 11, 2024.

The PPRO said that the ongoing investigation would help reveal any subsequent actions or inactions by individuals or agencies allegedly involved.

“The command wishes to reaffirm that no officer of the Nigeria Police Force is above the law and any personnel found to have acted unprofessionally or unlawfully in the discharge of their duties will face appropriate disciplinary and legal measures,” he added.

Ikenga disclosed that the command was in touch with relevant state agencies to ensure full cooperation in unraveling the truth behind this matter.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CPIkioye Orutugu, assured members of the public that the command remains committed to upholding justice, accountability and the protection of human rights.

Orutugu said that the command would leave no stone unturned in this renewed investigation.

