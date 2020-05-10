The Lagos State Police Command has begun a probe into the disappearance of a teenager from an orphanage in the state.

The spokesman of the Command, Bala Elkana, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said the incident was reported on May 4, 2020 at about 11am by Madu Ernest, the Administrative Officer/Social Worker of Finger of God Orphanage Home, Governor’s Road, Ikotun at Ikotun Police Station.

According to Ernest, on April 30, 2020 at about 7am, one Daniel Michael, a 15-year-old male, was discovered missing from the orphanage home and efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

The missing teenager is said to be dark in complexion, speaks Yoruba and English languages fluently and a citizen of Togo.

Elkana said: “Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and to trace his whereabout.”