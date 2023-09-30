 Police begin probe as Abuja hospital allegedly rejects ‘one chance’ victim

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Saturday said it has instituted an investigation into reports that a young lady, Greatness Olorunfemi, who was a victim of ‘one-chance’ operators in Abuja, died after medical personnel at Maitama General Hospital allegedly refused to attend to her for lack of a police report.

An X user, @Gbemilekhe, who shared the story on Friday, claimed that the hospital in the Maitama area of Abuja asked for a police report before treatment could commence, noting that Olorunfemi sadly passed away moments later.

“Greatness was pushed out of a moving vehicle by one-chance criminals in Abuja. She was rushed to Maitama General Hospital, and they refused to attend to her, demanding a police report. She died afterward,” the tweet read.

Another X user, @Nwaadaz, who claimed to be a friend of the late Olorunfemi, shared more details of the sad incident, revealing that some assailants stabbed Olorunfemi, who bled to death after the hospital rejected her.

“Maitama General Hospital refused to attend to my friend who was stabbed by a one-chance driver in Abuja. They allowed her to bleed to death and locked the emergency ward against her because she didn’t have a police report!! Nigeria has failed Greatness!,” the user tweeted.

The hospital management could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

However, when contacted over the development on Saturday, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh simply said, “The police are investigating the matter.”