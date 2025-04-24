Police begin manhunt as gunmen abduct man in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command says it has launched a manhunt against gunmen suspected to be ransom kidnappers who allegedly abducted one Hyginus Arinze Nnanyelugo and his vehicle on July 11, 2024.

Nnanyelugo was reportedly abducted at about 8:30 pm while returning home with his Golden Coloured Lexus RX 300 SUV with Registration No.FGG 963 HC.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochuckwu Ikenga, said the abductors attacked the victim near his residence at Onoja Oboli Street, Opposite Modebe Secondary School, Odoakpu, Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra state.

Ikenga however assured that efforts have been intensified to track down the culprits, rescue the victim and recover his vehicle.

In an affidavit sworn to by Mrs. MaryCynthia Ogechukwu Nnanyelugo, wife of the missing Hyginus recalled that the disappearance of her husband, Hyginus Arinze Nnanyelugo and his vehicle since July 11, 2024, following his abduction with his vehicle by gunmen suspected to be either ransom kidnappers or hired assassins has remained a nightmare to her and the entire Nnanyelugo family members.

In the affidavit sworn to at Law Chambers of Sir Ben Chudi Izuegbu Esq., a Notary Public, dated July 16, 2024, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, Mrs. Nnanyelugo further recalled that the heavily armed gunmen had on the aforementioned date and venue, abducted her husband with his vehicle, adding that ever since then, his whereabout and the vehicle remained unknown.

Giving the Engine No. of her missing husband’s Vehicle as 1MZ*4371507 and its Chassis No. as MCU10-0052334 Mrs. Nnanuelugo appealed to security agencies to assist her immensely in tracing the whereabout of her missing husband and possibly his missing vehicle as according to her, his absence has caused a lot of misfortune in their homestead.

Also, Mrs. Nnanyelugo obtained a police extract at Fegge Police Division in Onitsha at about 1.20 p.m. a day after the incident being July 12, 2024 thus confirming that her husband and his vehicle were actually missing till date.

She also displayed a copy of receipt from Radio Sapientia dated July 23, 2024 where she paid the sum of N35,000 for spot announcements buttressing that her husband and his vehicle were actually abducted and have been missing since the abduction saga.

She therefore appealed to the relevant security authorities to assist her and the bewildered family members in tracing the missing Hyginus Arinze Nnanyelugo either dead or alive, even as she lamented that his abduction since July 2024 had taken quite a long time.

