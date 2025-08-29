Police begin manhunt as gunmen abduct FMC staff member in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a member of staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Ondo State, Pastor Ayodeji Akesinro, from his residence in Upenme, Owo Local Council Area.

It was gathered that the victim was whisked away from his home by the armed men, who stormed his residence at about 7:00 PM on Thursday.

While confirming the incident on Friday, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, said the men of the command, together with other security agencies in the state, had already gone after the hoodlums in a bid to secure the release of the victim.

The CP added that the police, in a joint collaborative effort with other sister security agencies, would ensure Akesinro was rescued unhurt while perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

He said: “Our men are currently inside the bush in collaboration with other sister security agencies to rescue the victim.

“Let me assure you that we are not resting to ensure the citizens of the state are well secured.

“We are collaborating with other security agencies in the state, and we are also engaging in the community to ensure everyone is involved in community policing. So, the police is.

“It rests at all to ensure the people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.”

