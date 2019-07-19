The police command in Enugu state says it has commenced investigation into the alleged armed robbery attack on a Catholic priest, Rev.-Fr. Paulinus Ilo, and his parishioner.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, stated this in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Amaraizu stated that the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He noted that Ilo, who is the Parish Priest of St. Patrick Parish, Nomeh, was reportedly attacked by unidentified gunmen contrary to speculations that it was herdsmen attack.

He said: “It was gathered that the priest and his parishioner were attacked by suspected hoodlums on their way on Pipeline-Nomeh Road in Nomeh community, Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.”

He said that the priest sustained bullet wound on his leg, while the parishioner got bullet wound on her wrist.

He said: “Both were subsequently rushed to Annunciation Hospital, Emene in Enugu, where they are responding to treatment.”

Amaraizu, said that the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, had ordered a full scale investigation into the incident in order to unmask the perpetrators and bring them to book.

He recalled that there had been dispute between the two neighbouring communities of Nomeh and Nenwe over a land issue.

He noted that the dispute had resulted in wanton destruction of property, including a police post in the area, in spite of efforts made to restore peace among the communities.