Police begin investigation of kidnap of Lagos passengers by men in Army uniform

The Lagos State Police Command has begun a probe into the kidnapping of commuters in Lagos by men said to be in Army uniform.

A coach had made the development known in a video, saying others kidnapped with him were taken away by the men.

He spoke in a viral video.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the a probe of the allegation had begun.

Hundeyin tweeted on his Twitter handle on Thursday: “The Lagos State Police Command is not unaware of the video making the rounds about the presence of some criminals in the Lekki area of Lagos. An in-depth investigation has commenced.

“The command will leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State. All human, material, and operational resources have been duly and optimally deployed to achieve this.”





