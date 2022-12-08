Police begin investigation into sale of organs by two teenagers

The police in Lagos State have commenced investigation into how two teenagers residing at Iyana-Ipaja area sold their organs to a medical doctor in Abeokuta, Ogun State for N200,000 without the consent of their parents.

The two teenagers allegedly connived with an adult member of their church and went to a medical doctor.

This was at Redwood Specialist Hospital, Abeokuta, where their organs were sold for N100,000 each.

The bubble reportedly bust in September 12, 2022 when one of them started vomiting and she was taken to hospital by her father who thought it was typhoid or malaria and the doctor requested for medical test which later revealed that her anus and private part were damaged.

It was gathered that the sick girl who became unconscious after her health condition was blown open regained consciousness and disclosed to her father that a female member of his church trafficked them to Ogun state where their organs were sold to a medical doctor.

The teenagers further alleged that the trafficker convinced them to carry out the illegal act because the one whose father is a Bishop, is not paying them enough money and that she will take them to where they will be handsomely paid N100,000.

They also alleged that the trafficker warned them not to tell their father/parent, that if they do, she will kill them.

Giving details of how the transplant was carried out, the teenagers said that the trafficker, without the consent of their parents took them to Redwood hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State and conspired with the doctor identified as Dr. Durodola and injected them some drugs.

They alleged that they were further forcefully taken to a PDF hospital in Surulere, Lagos, where they were also coerced and their ovaries/eggs/organs were harvested illegally by the medical Doctor without their consent resulting in severe pains and bleeding.

Vanguard learnt that based on the startling revelations, the teenagers were taken to another hospital in Surulere, Lagos, where they were referred to a medical laboratory test and scan which revealed that their liver, uterus, urinary bladder, kidney, spleen, gall bladder were damaged as result of the procedure.

When contacted, the Bishop father of one of the teenagers, told Vanguard that when his daughter was taken to the hospital and the test was conducted, her younger ones told him that they knew their sister was sick as she frequented toilet with medical equipment and came out dripping blood.

He said the major suspect, Mrs. Adeleke, was staying with her mother-in-law in the compound where the church is situated and often attends the church vigil.

It was gathered that the other teenager, Favour, stays with the Bishop and he employed her as his secretary in the church with a salary of N20,000 and his daughter, Precious, who is a hairstylist makes Adeleke’s hair and gets paid.

Vanguard gathered that the Bishop, who was piqued by the ugly development, reported the case at Iyana-Ikpaja Police Station and they later transferred it to State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos for further investigation.

However, the case took a different dimension after lawyer to the aggrieved Bishop, Barrister Ikechukwu Chiaha, suspected that the police may have compromised over the case based on revelation by his client that the investigators were soliciting for amicable settlement and payment of N300,000, which he alleged police will take N200,000.

Based on this, Barrister Chiaha then transferred the case to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, which has commenced fresh investigation.

However, in her reaction, the alleged major suspect, Mrs Adeleke, told Vanguard: “The two girls volunteered to donate their eggs to the hospital after listening to my phone conversation with a doctor and in return, they were compensated with N100,000, of which Favour gave me N20,000 for introducing them to the hospital.”

When contacted, Lagos State Police Command spokesman, David Hundeyin, said: “It was not organ harvesters, the operation was carried out by a professional doctor and the process was legal.

“All documents were signed and the girls stated in the document that they were above 18 years.

“The doctor told them about the consequences of feeling pain for two days after and they accepted and donated their organ.

“Unfortunately, they did not inform their father about it and the father is requesting for N200m as compensation.”

In their reaction, an official of NAPTIP, who pleaded not to be named, told Vanguard: “I am not aware of the case.

“I will ask our people.”

Vanguard News.





