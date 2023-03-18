Police begin investigation into attack on Kaduna Governor’s convoy

The Kaduna State Police Command has commenced full-scale investigation into Thursday’s attack on the convoy of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige, on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said security operatives attached to the convoy have cleared the Bakin Ruwa axis of Rigasa, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway in Igabi Local Government Area.

According to him, armed hoodlums, suspected to be members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, attacked law-abiding citizens and prevented motorists from plying the route.

He said the hoodlums in a large number were intercepted harassing innocent citizens on March 16, 2023 at about 3:35pm when the convoy of El-Rufai arrived at the scene.

He explained that the hoodlums on sighting the convoy began firing weapons and threw stones which hit several private vehicles along with a few in the convoy.

Jalige added: “The security operatives professionally contained the miscreants without the use of force.

“Some of the hoodlums were arrested and investigation is in progress.”