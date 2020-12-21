The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned that anybody seen walking on the road, resting or dancing in clubs in various places in Lagos, staying inside a vehicle, in church and mosque, in a shop or market without wearing a face mask will be arrested and prosecuted.

Odumosu gave the warning on Monday while parading about 500 suspects arrested for not wearing face masks in public.

Odumosu emphasised that holding an handkerchief in place of a face mask cannot be accepted because they are not the same.

He said: “See some of them were released right at the spot were they were arrested because they were wearing face masks.

“All these people were arrested because they were not wearing face masks.

“Policemen and Officers are not wicked.

“They are merely carrying out orders that are beneficial to the health of the citizens.

“The order from both the State and Federal Governments.

“Clubs are public places and police must save lives.

“Please, COVID-19 is real and I want you to know now that gathering in clubs or any where that social distance will not be maintained is banned.

“Again, 50 per cent capacity must be maintained in churches and mosques and 300 capacity can still go into shifts by churches and mosques because of the importance of human health.

“Consider your health before going to church or mosque.

“It is not wise that you go to a church where COVID-19 rules are not maintained and after singing and clapping hands you fall victim to COVID-19 health problems that can affect your health.

“Consider your health before going to church or mosque.

“What I am emphasising is on the rising trend of COVID-19 cases.

“Some people don’t believe that the COVID-19 health problem is real.

“It is the directives from State and Federal Governments that they cannot afford another breakdown hence everything humanly possible should be done now to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

“Government of Lagos State had already ordered workers at Grade Level 14 to work from home.

“All schools, both government and private, are to close.

“Let me say also that all street parties, carnivals, night clubs are banned and curfew is now from 12 midnight to 4am.

“These people arrested for not wearing face masks will be tried today by a mobile court at Alade, Alausa area of Lagos and you will be informed of the outcome once they finish.”