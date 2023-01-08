Police beef up security in Yobe ahead of Buhari’s visit

Security has been beefed up in Damaturu ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Yobe on Monday.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports on Sunday that there has been heavy presence of police personnel and those of other security agencies at strategic locations in the capital city.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, told NAN that operatives were fully equipped and ready to ensure adequate peace and security in Damaturu before, during and after the visit.

He said the president would inaugurate the newly-built Police Command Headquarters, Police Ultra-modern Hospital and Police Secondary School in Damaturu.

NAN reports that the president is also expected to inaugurate the Damaturu Cargo Airport, Model School at New Bra Bra Quarters, newly-built Maternal and Child Healthcare Complex and the Damaturu Ultra-Modern Market.

Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Yobe, Alhaji Barma Shettima, earlier told NAN that the market has state-of-the-art facilities.

He said other modern markets in Nguru and Gashua were also completed, while that of Potiskum had reached 65 per cent completion level.

NAN reports that posters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of Gov. Mai Mala Buni have been pasted around Government House and at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu.

Some residents of Damaturu who spoke with NAN expressed excitement at the president’s visit.

Malam Garba Ajiya, a civil servant, said he was happy that President Buhari would inaugurate projects in the state for the first time.

Hajia Maryam Zanna, a beautician, also expressed happiness at the visit and called on the president to do more on youth empowerment.