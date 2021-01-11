The Zamfara State Police Command has warned against the use of unauthorised and illegal use of siren, revolving light, tinted glasses, unregistered, covered and Spy Plate numbers in the state.

The Command issued the warning, which it said takes immediate effect, in a statement by its spokesman, SP Mohammed Shuhu, on Monday.

According to Shehu, the Command’s Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Police Tactical Units to ensure total Compliance as well as to embark on the arrest of violators of this order. He also directed the full enforcement of other traffic regulations.

Yaro further warned that any person or group arrested in violation of this order will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

This, according to the CP, will serve as deterrent to others.

The CP therefore called on members of the public to continue to be law abiding citizens and also cooperate with the police and other security agencies in an effort to rid the State of all forms of criminal activities.