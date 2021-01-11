The Police Command in Zamfara has banned unauthorised use of siren, revolving light, tinted glasses, unregistered, covered and spy plate numbers.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

“The command wishes to warn that unauthorised and illegal use of siren, revolving light, tinted glasses, unregistered, covered and spy plate numbers are hereby banned with immediate effect in Zamfara.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Police Tactical Units to ensure total compliance as well as to embark on the arrest of violators of this order,” he said.

The police commissioner also directed the full enforcement of other traffic regulations.

He warned that any person or group arrested in violation of this order would face the full wrath of the law.

“This according to the CP will serve as deterrence to others,” the statement said.

The CP urged members of the public to continue to be law abiding citizens and also cooperate with police and other security agencies in an effort to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities.